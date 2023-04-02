HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,269 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after buying an additional 115,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,051,000 after buying an additional 230,945 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Garmin Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last ninety days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Recommended Stories

