HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,814 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 170.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

