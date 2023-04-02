HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after buying an additional 97,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after buying an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after buying an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after purchasing an additional 672,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $80.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.