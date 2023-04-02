HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 356 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.06 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

