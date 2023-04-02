HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,228,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $235.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.33. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.