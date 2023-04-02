HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.