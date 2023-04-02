HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.17. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

