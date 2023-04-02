HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,651,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,119,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 223,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 40,405 shares during the last quarter.

IXJ opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

