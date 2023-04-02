HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

