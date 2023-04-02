HB Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,849,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,636,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 564.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 424,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $52.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $185,867.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,774,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $185,867.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,774,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.