HB Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

