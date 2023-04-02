HB Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

