HB Wealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PXD opened at $204.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

