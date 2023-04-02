HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SRLN opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

