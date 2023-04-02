HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.79 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

