HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 85,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 105.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 752,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 385,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

