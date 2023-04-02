HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

