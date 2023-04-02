HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

