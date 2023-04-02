HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 333,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,698,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 4.1 %

SPG opened at $111.97 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.