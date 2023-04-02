HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,952 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 121.95%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

