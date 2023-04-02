HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Etsy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Etsy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $111.33 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,179,556 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

