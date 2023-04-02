HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

