HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,117,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,548,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,979,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,628,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
