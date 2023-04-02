HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 104,855.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 526,376 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,986,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 720,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 389,023 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 262,897 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,730,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

