HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

TRGP opened at $72.95 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

