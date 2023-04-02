HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 2.6% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $66.67 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.