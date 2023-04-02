Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

NYSE XOM opened at $109.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.