Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.8% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 83,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 247,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

