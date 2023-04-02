HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.8 %

HUBS stock opened at $428.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.45 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,398. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

