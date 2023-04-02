Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,567,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,171,470 shares during the period. Infosys makes up about 3.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $28,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,545,000 after purchasing an additional 731,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.44 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

