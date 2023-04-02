Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Infosys by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,545,000 after acquiring an additional 731,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NYSE INFY opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

