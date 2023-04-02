ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING Groep stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

