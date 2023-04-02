Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.5 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

