Insider Buying: Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MAIN opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

