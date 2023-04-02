Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Sells $120,240.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
LBTYK opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
