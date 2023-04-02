Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Sells $120,240.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,253,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 171,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.