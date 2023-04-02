Insider Selling: Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Director Sells $118,500.00 in Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MAIN opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $3,712,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

