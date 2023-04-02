International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

