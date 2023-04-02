International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,152 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in International Paper by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 106,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

