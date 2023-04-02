Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82,332.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $84,742.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,803.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $2,056,822. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $169.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Stories

