Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,953,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 947.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

