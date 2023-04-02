Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.