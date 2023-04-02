Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
