Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 200.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.16. The stock has a market cap of $403.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

