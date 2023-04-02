Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
