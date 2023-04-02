JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $433,667,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

