JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,416.9% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 108,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 101,538 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

