JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 982,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,210 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000.

Shares of JPSE opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $45.11.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

