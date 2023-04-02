Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.