Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 177.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX opened at $530.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $500.78 and its 200-day moving average is $448.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

