LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $446.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

