Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Position Reduced by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,112,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,000 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up about 6.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $54,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,204,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 271,332 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,616,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 24.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 501,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 54.3% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 724,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LILAK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

